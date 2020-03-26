How to share Google Contacts with Other Gmail & Google Users

Gmail is a platform that is being used for almost all of the official work nowadays. Right from offering someone a job to participating in various competitions, it has been a great medium to do so. There are a few things that might confuse some people and are generally left unanswered. One of them is sharing Google contacts with other Gmail users.

To start with, you should know that you can share contacts only with those who have the same domain name as yours. There is a delegated feature that you might use and share a Google contact with other users.

Open the Google contacts Above the contact list, there’s an option as more. Click on more and a few options will pull down. You need to click on the manage delegation settings There is a box named add people, you need to click on that and enter the email addresses of the people whom you want to share your Google contacts with. Share and save the settings that you just edited.

You might also want to view your shared contacts and here are the steps for doing so

Click on the Google contacts There must be a group named as the delegated contacts group, click on that box. Under that column, that is the delegated contacts, you will be able to see all the users who have delegated their own contacts to you. You may also click on the user’s name that you wish to edit or change.

Here are a few things that you can and can’t do

Things you can do

Inviting anyone of your choice in the organization to share your contacts with and to having access to your contacts You can avoid having to make replica contacts through your Gmail account You can delete a delegated contact to a user You can edit a delegated contact to a user When you delete or edit it, it will sync with each and every contact that you have shared with other users too.

Things you cannot do

You will not be able to share contact to a user who does not have the same domain name as yours There is no choice for you to choose the contacts that you have to share. You will have to send all of the contacts under my contact to the users you select. If you create a new contact in your mobile you will not be able to edit it in the delegated contacts to your users If you wish to perform a search in your contacts, it will search among the delegated contacts only. There is no such option for creating your own contact group that has the mails from the shared groups.

These were some of the necessary things that you needed to know about Gmail and about sharing or delegating contacts in your Gmail to your users.

You can also try the Shared Contacts for Gmail Extension or the G-Suite Marketplace App of Share Gmail Contacts App.